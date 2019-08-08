Top Stories
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 11:01 pm

Rosanna Arquette Faces Backlash After Saying She's 'Sorry for Being White & Privileged'

Rosanna Arquette is coming under fire for one of her recent tweets.

The 59-year-old actress recently took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 7) to say “I’m sorry I was born white and privileged…It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.”

The following day, Rosanna said that she had to put her Twitter on private because of “threatening and cruel” responses her tweet received.

“I’m locked to protect myself I was told by FBI to lock it up,” Rosanna shared with The Wrap.

Rosanna Arquette continued: “There are toxic and very vicious people on social media. Threatening and cruel. I said yesterday the I am ashamed of the color of my skin. I am privileged just because I’m white. I feel shame. Because of all the violence that is happening in America and other racist countries.”
