Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 8:37 pm

Rumer Willis & Paris Hilton Support the 'Right to Desire,' Attend Dinner with Cindy Eckert

Rumer Willis & Paris Hilton Support the 'Right to Desire,' Attend Dinner with Cindy Eckert

Paris Hilton and Rumer Willis pose for a photo while attending businesswoman Cindy Eckert’s Right to Desire dinner on Wednesday (August 7) in Hollywood.

Rumer co-hosted the event with Cindy, who is working to expand and ensure women understand their healthcare options. She is CEO of Sprout Pharmaceutical & Founder of The Pink Ceiling, a fund that invests in companies that solve challenges affecting women.

Also in attendance at the event were Rumer‘s sister Tallulah Willis and Paris‘ sister Nicky Hilton and their mom Kathy.

20+ pictures inside from the dinner party…

Just Jared on Facebook
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 01
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 02
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 03
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 04
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 05
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 06
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 07
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 08
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 09
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 10
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 11
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 12
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 13
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 14
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 15
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 16
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 17
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 18
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 19
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 20
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 21
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 22
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 23
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 24
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 25
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 26
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 27
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 28
rumer willis paris hilton cindy eckert right to desire 29

Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss
Posted to: Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr