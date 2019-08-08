Rumer Willis & Paris Hilton Support the 'Right to Desire,' Attend Dinner with Cindy Eckert

Paris Hilton and Rumer Willis pose for a photo while attending businesswoman Cindy Eckert’s Right to Desire dinner on Wednesday (August 7) in Hollywood.

Rumer co-hosted the event with Cindy, who is working to expand and ensure women understand their healthcare options. She is CEO of Sprout Pharmaceutical & Founder of The Pink Ceiling, a fund that invests in companies that solve challenges affecting women.

Also in attendance at the event were Rumer‘s sister Tallulah Willis and Paris‘ sister Nicky Hilton and their mom Kathy.

