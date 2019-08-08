Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 6:03 pm

Shawn Mendes Takes Birthday Walk In NYC With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Takes Birthday Walk In NYC With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is all smiles while out for a walk on his birthday in New York City on Thursday (August 8).

The “Senorita” singer was seen meeting up with some friends along with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, to celebrate his 21st birthday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

If you missed it, Camila and Shawn were spotted holding hands while out and about earlier in the day.

Check it out the video of them in NYC now!

See even more pics of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in the gallery inside!
