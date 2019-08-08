Taylor Swift Reveals How She Survived the Campaign to 'Cancel' Her After Kim Kardashian Drama

Taylor Swift is on the cover of Vogue‘s September 2019 issue, on newsstands nationwide on August 20.

Here’s what the 29-year-old superstar entertainer had to share with the mag…

On deciding to speak out about her stance on politics and LGBTQ rights: “Maybe a year or two ago, [Todrick Hall] and I are in the car, and he asked me, What would you do if your son was gay? The fact that he had to ask me . . . shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough. If my son was gay, he’d be gay. I don’t understand the question. If he was thinking that, I can’t imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking. It was kind of devastating to realize that I hadn’t been publicly clear about that.”

On Lover possibly being her favorite album yet: “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

On the aftermath what happened with Kim Kardashian where the Internet tried to cancel her: “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly…[sending] messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself. I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control..I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.” (You can see what started Kim and Taylor‘s feud right here.)

For more from Taylor Swift, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Taylor is wearing Louis Vuitton on the cover with rings by Cartier and Bvlgari.