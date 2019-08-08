Taylor Swift Reveals the Exact Message Katy Perry Sent to Her While They Were Ending Their Feud

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry famously had beef for years, and they officially publicly showed they made amends in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

When Taylor decided she wanted Katy in the music video, she reached out to Katy.

“She wrote back, This makes me so emotional. I’m so up for this. I want us to be that example. But let’s spend some time together. Because I want it to be real. So she came over and we talked for hours,” Taylor Swift said of what Katy Perry wrote her back.

Taylor continued to Vogue, “We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media is they pick two people and it’s like they’re pouring gasoline all over the floor. All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us. It was: Who’s better? Katy or Taylor?…The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you.”

