Tiffany Haddish Puts John Mayer's Relationship Advice to the Test on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Tiffany Haddish is dishing about the advice she received from John Mayer.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (August 7), the 39-year-old Kitchen actress and comedian opened up to host Stephen about her love life.

“I’ve been talking with a lot of people, you know, I’ve been getting relationship advice since the last time I was here. John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice,” Tiffany revealed.

“He said if there’s somebody that I like that’s in the eye of the public, I should… when I’m doing interviews, say that I’m seeing that person,” Tiffany shared. “And then the media will do a side by side of us and then the guy will see and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh, she’s kinda cute. I mean, I’m not hooking up with her, but I could hook up with her.’”

Tiffany went on to explain that there would then be “some kind of interaction” between her and this person: “The world will know that I like this person, I will know that I like this person and then it will be in his subconscious and he will attract me to him,” she continued, adding that she’s “been seeing” New York Yankees baseball player Giancarlo Stanton.

Tiffany Haddish also talked about starring alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss in The Kitchen.



