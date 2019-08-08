Tommy Lee Gets Political & Shocks His Conservative Fans

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee is letting his political views be known and he is upsetting his conservative fans while also getting praise from his liberal fans.

The 56-year-old drummer shared a screencap of a lengthy quote that has been spreading around on social media for the past year.

“You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the [White House] again because we are going to pay you back so f–king hard for all this sh–,” the quote starts.

The post promises that Planned Parenthoods will be put on every corner, Air Force One will be painted “pussy hat pink,” and “we’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Osteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill.”

Trump supporters obviously aren’t happy with the message, but people who are anti-Trump are praising Tommy for what he said.

He took to Twitter and said, “The next person who tells me to stick to drumming and stay out of politics, I’m gonna come to ur house and shove my drumsticks up ur ass until you sneeze.”