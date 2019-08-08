Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Because of 'Breathing Problem'

Willie Nelson is canceling his tour.

The 86-year-old musician posted an update for fans on his Facebook on Wednesday (August 7).

“To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back,” he wrote.

Following the release of his 69th studio album Ride Me Back Home earlier this year, the country legend was set to hit the road at stops including New York City, Virginia Beach and Cincinnati. He had nearly 30 more performances scheduled prior to the announcement.

He has a history of emphysema according to Variety, and has previously canceled and rescheduled a number of shows over the years because of his condition.

We are wishing Willie Nelson a speedy recovery.