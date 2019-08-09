5 Seconds of Summer Spotted Wearing Custom Charlie Puth Shirts - Are They Teasing a Collaboration?

The members of 5 Seconds of Summer are up to something!

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin were spotted wearing various Charlie Puth-related shirts on Friday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of 5 Seconds of Summer

The 5SOS boys were photographed wearing various shirts referencing Charlie, including “WTF!? CHARLIE & LUKE?” “5SOS X CHARLIE PUTH” and “EASIER SOUNDS LIKE CHARLIE PUTH.”

What does this mean? Is the boy band teasing a collaboration in the works with Charlie?

See their outfits inside…