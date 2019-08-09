Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 3:10 pm

5 Seconds of Summer Spotted Wearing Custom Charlie Puth Shirts - Are They Teasing a Collaboration?

5 Seconds of Summer Spotted Wearing Custom Charlie Puth Shirts - Are They Teasing a Collaboration?

The members of 5 Seconds of Summer are up to something!

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin were spotted wearing various Charlie Puth-related shirts on Friday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of 5 Seconds of Summer

The 5SOS boys were photographed wearing various shirts referencing Charlie, including “WTF!? CHARLIE & LUKE?” “5SOS X CHARLIE PUTH” and “EASIER SOUNDS LIKE CHARLIE PUTH.”

What does this mean? Is the boy band teasing a collaboration in the works with Charlie?

See their outfits inside…
