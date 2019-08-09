Adriana Lima & Boyfriend Emir Uyar Pack on the PDA While on Vacation in Italy

Adriana Lima and Emir Uyar are looking so loved up!

The 38-year-old model and the 37-year-old businessman were spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation on Friday (August 9) in Sardinia, Italy.

The two were seen enjoying some rest and relaxation aboard a yacht along the coast. Adriana hopped on a jetski with her beau, showing off her fit body in a colorful bikini while supplying Emir with some kisses before taking off.

