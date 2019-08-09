Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 5:03 pm

Adriana Lima & Boyfriend Emir Uyar Pack on the PDA While on Vacation in Italy

Adriana Lima & Boyfriend Emir Uyar Pack on the PDA While on Vacation in Italy

Adriana Lima and Emir Uyar are looking so loved up!

The 38-year-old model and the 37-year-old businessman were spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation on Friday (August 9) in Sardinia, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

The two were seen enjoying some rest and relaxation aboard a yacht along the coast. Adriana hopped on a jetski with her beau, showing off her fit body in a colorful bikini while supplying Emir with some kisses before taking off.

Adriana was just announced as the face of this brand’s Fall/Winter 2019 campaign. Check it out!
Just Jared on Facebook
adriana lima emir uyar august 2019 01
adriana lima emir uyar august 2019 02
adriana lima emir uyar august 2019 03
adriana lima emir uyar august 2019 04
adriana lima emir uyar august 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Bikini, Emir Uyar, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr