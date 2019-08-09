Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater &amp; Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 7:00 am

Alessandra Ambrosio & Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Do Some Shopping in Malibu

Alessandra Ambrosio & Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Do Some Shopping in Malibu

Alessandra Ambrosio holds hands with boyfriend Nicolo Oddi as they step out to do some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) in Malibu, Calif.

The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked pretty in a tie-dyed T-shirt and denim shorts as she spent her afternoon checking out some of the local shops with her boyfriend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Over the weekend, Alessandra and Nicolo were spotted out on a morning walk on the beach Santa Monica.

Check out the latest photos of Alessandra Ambrosio and Nicolo Oddi in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Nicolo Oddi

