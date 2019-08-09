Alessandra Ambrosio & Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Do Some Shopping in Malibu

Alessandra Ambrosio holds hands with boyfriend Nicolo Oddi as they step out to do some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) in Malibu, Calif.

The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked pretty in a tie-dyed T-shirt and denim shorts as she spent her afternoon checking out some of the local shops with her boyfriend.

Over the weekend, Alessandra and Nicolo were spotted out on a morning walk on the beach Santa Monica.

