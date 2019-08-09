Alessia Cara: 'Rooting for You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Alessia Cara just released her new single!

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer just dropped her new single “Rooting for You.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessia Cara

“Rooting for You” is the latest single off of Alessia‘s upcoming EP This Summer, which she will be releasing on September 6th.

Last month, Alessia dropped the first single “Ready” and announced that she will be going on tour this fall.

You can download Alessia Cara‘s new song off of iTunes here – and listen now!

Check out the lyrics inside…