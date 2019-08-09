Top Stories
Fri, 09 August 2019 at 12:48 am

Amanda Seyfried Shares a Rare Photo of Her Daughter Nina

Amanda Seyfried Shares a Rare Photo of Her Daughter Nina

Amanda Seyfried is the mother of a two-year-old daughter Nina and she just shared a rare photo of her little girl with fans!

The 33-year-old actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski are very private when it comes to their family, but Amanda is giving us a glimpse of her growing girl.

Nina joined Amanda at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (August 7) in New York City.

“Take your daughter to work,” Amanda captioned the photo in hashtag format on her Instagram account. Check out the pic below.
