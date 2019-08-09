Armie Hammer Calls Out Marvel Chairman for Trump Support Amid Equinox Boycotts

Armie Hammer is calling attention to another brand that has ties to President Donald Trump.

The 32-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor spoke out amid ongoing calls for boycotts of brands like Equinox and SoulCycle due to the recent revelation of the owner’s hosting of a fundraiser for Trump‘s re-election campaign on Friday (August 9).

“Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin,” he wrote on Twitter.

