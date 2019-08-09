Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater & Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 11:37 am

Armie Hammer Calls Out Marvel Chairman for Trump Support Amid Equinox Boycotts

Armie Hammer Calls Out Marvel Chairman for Trump Support Amid Equinox Boycotts

Armie Hammer is calling attention to another brand that has ties to President Donald Trump.

The 32-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor spoke out amid ongoing calls for boycotts of brands like Equinox and SoulCycle due to the recent revelation of the owner’s hosting of a fundraiser for Trump‘s re-election campaign on Friday (August 9).

“Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin,” he wrote on Twitter.

