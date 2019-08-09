Top Stories
Bella Hadid Wears Floral Mini-Skirt During Day Out in West Hollywood!

Bella Hadid Wears Floral Mini-Skirt During Day Out in West Hollywood!

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she steps out with a friend for lunch at The Bungalows on Friday afternoon (August 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old model looked super chic and summery in a yellow T-shirt and floral-print, mini-skirt during her day out with friends.

After grabbing lunch, the friends stopped to pick up iced matchas before continuing on with their day.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bella Hadid and boyfriend The Weeknd had broken up again.
