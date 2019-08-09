Billy Crudup Has 'Got You Covered' With His Two New Movies!

Billy Crudup stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (August 8), and talked all about his two new films: Where’d You Go, Bernadette and After the Wedding!

“They’re very different tonally. Whatever you need in the next week or so, I got you covered,” the 51-year-old actor told Seth.

“They both involve parenting and children,” Billy said about their only connection. “There’s always a moment for a child where they realize that their parent isn’t just their parent, they’re actually a person as well too. I think both of these, there’s that general theme.”

Billy Crudup also talked about his father’s business dealings and he shares stories from his early days as an actor.

Earlier this week, Billy joined his After the Wedding co-stars Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore at their official New York premiere.



Billy Crudup’s Early Acting Career Included a One-Man Play and Full Nudity