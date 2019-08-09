Brooke Mueller Checks Into Trauma Center for Help Amid Substance Abuse Battle

Brooke Mueller is getting some help.

The 41-year-old actress and ex of Charlie Sheen has “voluntarily checked herself into a trauma center on the East Coast and is under the care of professionals,” a rep told People on Thursday (August 7).

Brooke is currently dealing with an ongoing substance abuse battle. At the same time, Page Six released old video footage of the star preparing to smoke what appeared to be crystal meth inside of a van.

Her 10-year-old twins with ex Charlie, Bob and Max, are reportedly with their grandparents while she is away from home.

She reportedly suffered a relapse in July.

We are wishing the best for Brooke and her family in her recovery.