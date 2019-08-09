Busy Philipps Brings Her Daughters to Back to School Event!

Busy Philipps rides a rainbow swing with her daughters while attending the Rockets of Awesome Back-to-School Pop-Up Event on Wednesday (August 7) in the Flatiron District of New York City.

The 40-year-old actress and Busy Tonight host had some fun with Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 6, at the event.

In partnership with Baby2Baby, Rockets of Awesome will have a charity box at the store where families can drop off new and used items of clothing. All donations will be given to the non-profit organization which provides necessities for children in poverty across the country.