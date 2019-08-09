Camila Cabello Rocks Spotted Jumpsuit As She Switches Hotels With Shawn Mendes in NYC

Shawn Mendes gives Camila Cabello a hand with her luggage as she checks out of her hotel and moves into another in New York City on Friday afternoon (August 9).

The “Senorita” collaborators and real life couple were seen out earlier in the morning on a leisurely walk together. Camila switched up her look to a spotted jumpsuit after being spotted in the same outfit as the day before.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

If you missed it, Camila left a really sweet birthday wish for Shawn on her Instagram, dropping the “love” word on her post. Check it out now!