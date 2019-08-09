Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Hold Hands While Returning to Shawn's NYC Apartment After His Birthday

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are continuing to pack on the PDA!

The “Senorita” collaborators were spotted holding hands while returning to Shawn‘s apartment on Friday (August 9) in New York City.

Camila was seen wearing the same outfit she was wearing one day before (August 8) in the city. The two were celebrating Shawn‘s 21st birthday. See the sweet message Camila posted for his special day!

