Chrissy Teigen Slams Kid Rock After He Criticizes Taylor Swift's Political Views

Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old Bring the Funny judge came to the defense of the 29-year-old entertainer after Kid Rock took to Twitter to slam Taylor‘s political views.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock,” the 48-year-old singer and vocal Trump supporter wrote.

Chrissy then clapped back, writing,”you’re pathetic. – Chrissy Teigen.”