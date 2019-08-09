CNN's Chris Cuomo Flexes Massive Biceps on 49th Birthday!
Chris Cuomo‘s time at the gym is definitely paying off!
The CNN anchor’s assistant Rose took to his Instagram account on Friday (August 9) to share a couple photos of him in honor of her boss’ 49th birthday.
“It’s time to celebrate! It’s the big boss’ birthday!!” Rose wrote along with the below post. “He’s a good man and a gift to us all here at #CuomoPrimeTime – here’s some photos of him and his beautiful family as he’s enjoying some well deserved time off with them today! Wish him a happy birthday with us! 🎉🎉🎉 (Don’t be too mad I posted these Mo! —🙋🏻♀️Rose)”