Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 5:23 pm

CNN's Chris Cuomo Flexes Massive Biceps on 49th Birthday!

CNN's Chris Cuomo Flexes Massive Biceps on 49th Birthday!

Chris Cuomo‘s time at the gym is definitely paying off!

The CNN anchor’s assistant Rose took to his Instagram account on Friday (August 9) to share a couple photos of him in honor of her boss’ 49th birthday.

“It’s time to celebrate! It’s the big boss’ birthday!!” Rose wrote along with the below post. “He’s a good man and a gift to us all here at #CuomoPrimeTime – here’s some photos of him and his beautiful family as he’s enjoying some well deserved time off with them today! Wish him a happy birthday with us! 🎉🎉🎉 (Don’t be too mad I posted these Mo! —🙋🏻‍♀️Rose)”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @chrisccuomo
Posted to: Chris Cuomo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr