Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other in Los Feliz!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are all smiles as they step out for the day on Friday afternoon (August) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 28-year-old American Horror Story actress looked pretty in a pink T-shirt and jeans while the 34-year-old Triple Frontier actor sported a brown sweater, jeans, and a black hat as they went for a walk after grabbing lunch.

Earlier this week, Emma was spotted stopping by The Oaks Gourmet Market as she picked up lunch to go.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on Wednesday, September 18 at 10pm ET on FX.