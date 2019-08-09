Top Stories
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 5:00 am

Emma Roberts Picks Up Lunch To Go in Los Angeles

Emma Roberts Picks Up Lunch To Go in Los Angeles

Emma Roberts heads home after picking up lunch at The Oaks Gourmet Market on Tuesday afternoon (August 6) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old American Horror Story actress looked pretty in a cream-colored top, jeans, and red shoes as she stepped out to grab lunch to go.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Late last week, Emma was spotted stepping out on a coffee date with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The trailer for Emma Roberts‘ upcoming horror flick The Hunt was recently released. The movie hits theaters on September 27 – watch the trailer here!
