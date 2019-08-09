Emma Stone & Boyfriend Dave McCary Enjoy a Date Night in Santa Monica

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are spending a night out on the town together.

The 30-year-old Oscar-winning La La Land actress was spotted out with the 34-year-old filmmaker and SNL segment director on Thursday night (August 7) at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

Emma looked chic for the date in a long, flowing blue floral dress and cream colored heels. Dave matched with a blue sweater as they were seen making their way out for the night.

The two, who keep a low profile and have been dating since 2017, were also seen going on an errand run in late April together.