Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater &amp; Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater & Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 9:13 am

Emma Stone & Boyfriend Dave McCary Enjoy a Date Night in Santa Monica

Emma Stone & Boyfriend Dave McCary Enjoy a Date Night in Santa Monica

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are spending a night out on the town together.

The 30-year-old Oscar-winning La La Land actress was spotted out with the 34-year-old filmmaker and SNL segment director on Thursday night (August 7) at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Emma looked chic for the date in a long, flowing blue floral dress and cream colored heels. Dave matched with a blue sweater as they were seen making their way out for the night.

The two, who keep a low profile and have been dating since 2017, were also seen going on an errand run in late April together.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone dave mccary date night august 2019 01
emma stone dave mccary date night august 2019 02
emma stone dave mccary date night august 2019 03
emma stone dave mccary date night august 2019 04
emma stone dave mccary date night august 2019 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dave McCary, Emma Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr