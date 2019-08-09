Eva Longoria Says These 2 Celebs Got the Drunkest at Her Wedding - Watch Here!

Eva Longoria is spilling secrets about her star-studded wedding!

During a Thursday (August 8) appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside Julianne Moore, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star took part in a game of “Shady Questions.”

During the game, Eva answered a series of questions about her A-list peers.

When host Andy aksed which of her famous friends got the “drunkest” at her 2016 wedding to José Bastón, Longoria said it was a “toss” between two major celebs: Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham!

Victoria Beckham actually designed the Eva‘s stunning wedding dress as well.

Eva Longoria also revealed what she thought about #RHOC coming on the scene during Desperate Housewives, saying she “became addicted” to Real Housewives.

Earlier this week, Eva discussed the tragic shootings in her home state of Texas on Good Morning America. Watch what she had to say here.



Shady Questions for Eva Longoria from ‘Shady Boots’ | WWHL

Click inside to watch the rest of Eva Longoria’s appearance on WWHL…



Eva Longoria on ‘Desperate Housewives’ vs. The Real Housewives | WWHL