Georgie Flores Looks Chic at Launch of Ametti's New Collection

Georgie Flores poses for photos while attending the launch of Ametti‘s new Bellini collection on Wednesday (August 8) at Il Cielo in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event were 30 Rock‘s Katrina Bowden and Parenthood‘s Lyndon Smith.

Georgie is best known for her work on the Freeform series Famous in Love and in the Netflix movie Dumplin’.

Inspired by the lush sunset waters of Venice, Italy, Ametti’s Bellini collection is named after the iconic aperitivo drink made famous at the Harry’s Bar.