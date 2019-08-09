Get to Know 'After the Wedding' Star Abby Quinn with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Abby Quinn is a rising star that you should keep your eye on and she’s back on the big screen this weekend in the new film After The Wedding!

The 23-year-old actress was previously seen in the 2017 film Landline and she is among the star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women remake, in theaters this Christmas.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Abby:

1. I Irish danced for 10 years.

2. I played Toby in Sweeney Todd in high school.

3. My spirit animal is a goat.

4. My favorite book is “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante.

5. My last meal on earth would be popcorn and M&M’s.

6. I had a Grease themed party for my 10th, 11th, and 12th birthdays. The night began with roller-skating, and ended with a viewing of Grease in my basement.

7. My sister is my best friend.

8. I didn’t have a name for the first two months of my life, and when I left the hospital my birth certificate said “No-Name”.

9. When I was 8, I pretended to faint during one of my soccer games so I could sit on the sidelines and drink Sunny-D.

10. I wore the same dress every day for two years when I was a kid. It was purple cotton dress, and had fruit embroidered all over it. My mom would take it off of me in the middle of the night to wash it, and then put it back on me before I woke up.

Make sure to see Abby in After the Wedding, now playing in New York and Los Angeles.