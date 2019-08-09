Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Robbed in Mykonos: 'Never Going Back'

Gigi Hadid reveals she was recently robbed while vacationing in Mykonos.

The 24-year-old model took to her second Instagram account – dedicated to taking photos on her disposable camera – to share that she was robbed during her recent vacation with friends and family.

“Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed,” Gigi captioned the below bikini shot. “Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

Gigi Hadid didn’t reveal any other information regarding the incident.
