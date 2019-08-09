Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater &amp; Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 11:48 am

Irina Shayk Looks Relaxed on Vacation in Spain With Friends

Irina Shayk Looks Relaxed on Vacation in Spain With Friends

Irina Shayk is enjoying some rest and relaxation.

The 33-year-old Russian model was spotted out and about with a few friends on vacation on Friday (August 9) in Formentera, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

Irina headed out to the beach in an animal print sundress, hat and sunglasses where a dinghy ride awaited her and friends for a luxurious trip.

Despite photos of Irina hanging out with British Vogue Creative Director Alec Maxwell, a source is saying she’s still very single after her split from Bradley Cooper.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Irina Shayk

