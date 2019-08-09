Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater & Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin are all onboard for an exciting new project.

The three will star in a limited drama series called Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, about a sinister doctor “who treats his Hippocratic Oath about the same way he treats his patients,” according to Deadline on Friday (August 9).

The project is currently being shopped around to different networks and streaming platforms.

Dr. Death tells the disturbing true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, he was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons (Baldwin and Slater) and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.

Alec plays Robert Henderson, a “quiet, deliberative and methodical neurosurgeon who believes wholeheartedly both in the system in which he rose through the ranks and that anything worth doing shouldn’t be rushed.”

Christian is vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, “who, on the other hand, is brash, impulsive and more than willing to burn that system to the ground in the name of justice.”

Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery, whose Dr. Death podcast has been heard by more than 50 million people, will co-executive produce.