John Gallagher Jr. & Stark Sands to Star in 'Swept Away,' Musical Featuring The Avett Brothers' Songs

John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands are set to star in the world premiere musical Swept Away, which features the music of The Avett Brothers.

Drawing from The Avett Brothers’ vast body of work, Swept Away tells the story of a violent storm that sinks a whaling ship, and the four surviving souls — a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace — who each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

The new musical features a book written by John Logan, the screenwriter of Skyfall and Gladiator. Tony Award winner Michael Mayer is directing the musical and he previously worked with John and Stark on American Idiot.

The musical will have its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in the San Francisco area with performances beginning on June 14, 2020.