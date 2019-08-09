Josh Gad Hilariously Dressed Up As Cowboy To Luke Evans' 'Fancy Dress Party'!

Josh Gad hit James Corden‘s couch alongside Michaela Watkins on last night’s (August 8) episode of The Late Late Show!

Host James asked the 38-year-old Angry Birds 2 actor about any standout experiences from his recent time spent in London, and he told him about the pickle he found himself in when invited to Luke Evans‘ fancy dress party.

“It was a ‘fancy dress party’. When I hear fancy dress party, I think like a suit or black tie – but that means something different in your country. They mean costume,” Josh revealed, which resulted in him dressing as a cowboy and feeling a bit out of place.

James also asked Michaela Watkins about her general behavior at parties, and Michaela admits she’s fine if she doesn’t consume marijuana, like the time she shared her tough day dealing with online bullies to a woman she later was told was Monica Lewinsky.

The evening before, Josh Gad reveled some details about the highly anticipated Frozen sequel on Jimmy Kmmel Live.



Josh Gad Brought Cowboy Flair to London

Click inside to watch the rest of Josh Gad and Michaela Watkins’ appearance…



Michaela Watkins Explained Bullying to Monica Lewinsky