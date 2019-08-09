Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 3:45 pm

Just Jared's New Music Friday Round Up: Week of August 9 - Click Here!

Just Jared's New Music Friday Round Up: Week of August 9 - Click Here!

New Music Friday is upon us, so we are recapping the top releases of the week here on JustJared.com!

This week marked the release of great new album’s from the musicians below:

This week also gave us new singles from the artists below:

English starlet Ella Eyre also has returned with a brand new single called “Mama” featuring Banx & Ranx and Kiana Ledé – Watch the music video below!


Ella Eyre, Banx & Ranx – ‘Mama’ (ft. Kiana Lede) [Music Video]

Click inside to check out more new music that you may have missed this week…

Christian French has just released a brand new EP, bright side of the moon, which you can stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now – Watch the title track video below!


Christian French – bright side of the moon (Official Video)

Cashmere Cat is back with new single “EMOTIONS” – Watch the video below!


Cashmere Cat – EMOTIONS (Official Music Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Aaron J. Thornton, Paras Griffin, Jacopo Raule, Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: bazzi, Christian French, Ella Eyre, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Music, New Music Friday, Rick Ross, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr