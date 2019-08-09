Just Jared's New Music Friday Round Up: Week of August 9 - Click Here!
New Music Friday is upon us, so we are recapping the top releases of the week here on JustJared.com!
This week marked the release of great new album’s from the musicians below:
- - Tori Kelly just released her third studio album Inspired by True Events.
- - Rick Ross has dropped his ninth studio album Port of Miami 2.
- - Slipknot return with a new project called We Are Not Your Kind.
- - Bazzi has unveiled a personal new mixtape called Soul Searching.
- - Ariana Grande collaborators Social House drop their debut EP, Everything Changed….
This week also gave us new singles from the artists below:
- - Katy Perry has got a new summer single called “Small Talk,” co-written by Charlie Puth.
- - Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for “Hot Girl Summer“!
- - Lana Del Rey returns with not one but two new songs: “Looking for America” and “Season of the Witch.”
- - Alessia Cara teases her upcoming EP with another track called “Rooting for You.”
- - Mary J. Blige makes her comeback with new single, “Know.”
- - Zendaya teamed up with Labrinth for Euphoria song titled “All for Us.”
- - Kristin Chenoweth covered classic hit “I Will Always Love You” with Dolly Parton!
- - Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland makes her music debut with Jordan McGraw on “Met At a Party.”
English starlet Ella Eyre also has returned with a brand new single called “Mama” featuring Banx & Ranx and Kiana Ledé – Watch the music video below!
Ella Eyre, Banx & Ranx – ‘Mama’ (ft. Kiana Lede) [Music Video]
Click inside to check out more new music that you may have missed this week…
Christian French has just released a brand new EP, bright side of the moon, which you can stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now – Watch the title track video below!
Christian French – bright side of the moon (Official Video)
Cashmere Cat is back with new single “EMOTIONS” – Watch the video below!
Cashmere Cat – EMOTIONS (Official Music Video)