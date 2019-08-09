Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 6:44 pm

Justin & Hailey Bieber Shop Around Barneys New York in LA

Justin & Hailey Bieber Shop Around Barneys New York in LA

Justin and Hailey Bieber share a cute moment while out shopping at Barneys New York on Friday afternoon (August 9) in Los Angeles.

The couple were seen talking about the gum she was carrying around, all while checking out the items in the the department store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

Just the day before, Hailey was spotted with a friend at a gym for a fitness class.

If you missed it, earlier this week Justin and Hailey were seen out for a lunch date before heading to a church service.
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey justin bieber barneys stop yoga class 01
hailey justin bieber barneys stop yoga class 02
hailey justin bieber barneys stop yoga class 03
hailey justin bieber barneys stop yoga class 04
hailey justin bieber barneys stop yoga class 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr