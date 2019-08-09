Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater & Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 11:03 am

Katy Perry Dishes on Taylor Swift's Baking Skills - Listen!

Katy Perry is opening up about her repaired relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old Witness singer stopped by SiriusXM studios to appear on Hits 1 in Hollywood with hosts Symon and Tony Fly on Friday (August 9).

During her chat, Katy discussed her new single “Small Talk,” as well as hanging out with Taylor and eating the cookies that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer baked.

“The cookies were incredible. They were soft. I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought…she’s such a good baker,” Katy gushed.

She also talked about bonding with fiance Orlando Bloom over In-N-Out burgers.

SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood, hosted by Tony Fly, Symon and Michael Yo, airs Mondays through Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2).

Listen to Katy Perry‘s appearance inside…
