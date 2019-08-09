Katy Perry Isn't Going on Tour Anytime Soon

Katy Perry just dropped the second new song from her current era and she hosted an Instagram Live Q&A session to celebrate the release.

The 34-year-old singer was asked if she will be going on tour to promote the new music.

“I’m not going on tour soon, but I am putting out music,” Katy told her fans. “When I go on tour, I go around the whole world. It takes a lot of planning. It takes a year. When I am on tour, I love it. I love to share the adventures, the culture… the cities I get to enjoy and the people I get to meet, the people I get to connect with. So, you will know when I’m going on tour.”

Katy‘s fans also asked if she will perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

“I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true. Go figure. I personally think “www” stands for wild wild west… I always say if it doesn’t come from me, take it with a grain of Himalayan salt,” she said.

Listen to Katy‘s brand new song “Small Talk” right now!