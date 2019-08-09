Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 1:46 pm

Keith Urban Meets Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her on Twitter at 'GMA' - Watch Here!

Keith Urban is all smiles as he hits the stage on Good Morning America on Friday (August 9) in Central Park in New York City.

The 51-year-old country star served as the musical guest as part of the GMA Summer Concert Series and took to the stage to perform his hits “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Somewhere in My Car,” “Parallel Line” and “We Were.”

During his performance, Keith made some fans day by bringing them up to the stage to take a photo. One of the fans excitedly told Urban, “I tweeted you asking if you could marry me, which is so weird because I’m standing right here next to you.”

“You just tweeted me asking if I would marry you?” Keith, who’s married to Nicole Kidman, questioned, before adding, “Yeah, that could be complicated.”

On Keith Urban‘s song “Gemini,” he gets candid about his sex life with Nicole Kidman, and she recently reacted to the lyrics. Read her response here.

Click inside to watch Keith Urban’s performances on Good Morning America…


Keith Urban rocks out to ‘We Were’ live on ‘GMA’

Keith Urban gives a special live performance of ‘Somewhere in My Car’

Keith Urban rocks out Central Park to ‘Parallel Line’ | GMA
Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty
