Fri, 09 August 2019 at 1:48 am

Kodi Smit-McPhee Travels Down to Lima for Comic-Con!

Kodi Smit-McPhee poses in two cool looks while attending the Comic-Con event in Lima, Peru.

The 23-year-old actor, best known for his work as Nightcrawler in the X-Men franchise, promoted Dark Phoenix at the event on August 3 and 4.

For the first day, he wore a Boramy Viguier outfit, a red and black Vetements hoodie, Pearls Before Swine earring and rings, and Timberland shoes.

Kodi wore a Boramy Viguier outfit, a Dries Van Noten shirt, Pearls Before Swine circle rings, an Oz Abstract Tokyo earring, and Doc Marten shoes for the second day.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to see me at @ComicConLima 💙💙💙,” he tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: JES/Backgrid
Posted to: Kodi Smit-McPhee

