Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Model Kylie's Birthday Collection While Getting Drunk (Video)

Kylie Jenner is launching her new Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the new collection with fans in honor of her 22nd birthday tomorrow (August 10).

The collection features brand-new, never-before-seen products, including a Jelly Kylighter, Face Primer, Liquid Eyeliner, and Pressed Body Glow. The items are encased in glittery money-themed packaging with shade names like “Birthday Queen” and “Time For Cake.”

This year, Kylie is celebrating her birthday by giving back through a partnership with her friend Ellen DeGeneres. The duo will be hosting a nationwide search to find candidates around the country who are doing incredible things for their families, friends, and communities. To nominate, head to Ellentube.com and submit a video explaining who you think deserves it and why. The reveal will air on Ellen’s Season 17 premiere Week beginning September 9.

“This collection has been so much fun to develop,” Kylie said. “I love creating the packaging for each collection and introducing new products and formulas that you guys haven’t seen yet. Birthdays in my family have always been special, it’s a chance to get the whole family together to celebrate someone in a meaningful way. This year, I decided the best way I can celebrate is to help other people and give back in a big way. So, in honor of my 22nd birthday, I’m partnering with The Ellen DeGeneres Show to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things and we’re going to do something really exciting for the winners! I can’t wait for you guys to find out.”

Watch Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian get ready together while using the collection and taking shots!

Drunk Get Ready with Me: Kylie and Khloé