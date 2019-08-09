Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Lady Gaga is being threatened with legal action.

Songwriter Steve Ronsen claims that her Academy Award-winning “Shallow” from A Star Is Born is a rip-off of his own song “Almost,” released back in 2012, according to Page Six on Thursday (August 8).

He and his attorney, Mark D. Shirian, are asking for “millions and millions” in the settlement according to the report.

Gaga‘s attorney, Orin Snyder, issued a statement in response.

“Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist. It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such [claims]. Should Mr. Shirian proceed with this case, Lady Gaga will fight it vigorously and will prevail.”

The “Almost” songwriter’s attorney also issued a statement.

“In an effort to amicably resolve this matter months ago, my office provided Lady Gaga’s legal team, at their request, with an official report from a renowned and respected musicologist and professor who determined that there are significant tempo, melodic, rhythmic and harmonic similarities between the two ‘hooks’ of the songs at issue. Lady Gaga’s team has yet to provide my office with an opposing musicologist report, which we have requested multiple times,” he said.

