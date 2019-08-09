Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 2:00 pm

Lana Del Rey Reveals All Proceeds From New Song 'Looking for America' Will Go to Mass Shooting Survivors

Lana Del Rey is giving back.

The 34-year-old singer, who just released an impromptu song called “Looking for America” on Friday (August 7) in response to the recent string of mass shootings in the United States, revealed on her social media that proceeds from the song will go towards survivor funds.

“Thinking of everyone this morning – we finished our song and just want to let you know all of my proceeds are going to Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund, El Paso Community Relief Fund and Dayton Foundation,” she wrote.

See her post and listen to the new song inside
