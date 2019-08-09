Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater &amp; Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 10:49 am

Leslie Jones Announces New Comedy Special with Netflix on 'Kimmel' - Watch Here!

Leslie Jones Announces New Comedy Special with Netflix on 'Kimmel' - Watch Here!

Leslie Jones stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (August 8) and made a big special announcement!

The 51-year-old Saturday Night Live star revealed she’s working on her own Netflix stand-up comedy special. The hour-long special will premiere on Netflix in 2020.

“Y’all get to see what I really do: I am a stand up comic. It’s fun to be the actress and all this other stuff, but I am a stand-up, hardcore.” Leslie told Jimmy, adding that it would be recorded in Washington, D.C and that President Donald Trump is “banned” from the show.

“I don’t have a title yet, I’m playing with titles,” Leslie later continued. “The material is so close to me – I’m telling you guys, it’s going to be so good like oh my goodness, I can’t wait!”

Leslie Jones also talked about her time as a college DJ, getting no support from her family on her comedy career, her many jobs, and her latest film Angry Birds 2.

Angry Birds 2 flies into theaters on August 14th! Watch the trailer here.


Leslie Jones on Angry Birds Addiction & Stand Up Special
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Leslie Jones

