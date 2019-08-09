Top Stories
Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater &amp; Alec Baldwin to Star in 'Dr. Death'!

Lady Gaga Being Threatened With 'Shallow' Lawsuit

Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 9:45 am

Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio & More Help Debut Victoria's Secret New Fall Collection!

Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio & More Help Debut Victoria's Secret New Fall Collection!

It was Victoria’s Secret Angel takeover day yesterday!

Victoria’s Secret Angels Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Leomie Anderson and Barbara Palvin all made separate city visits on Thursday (August 8) to help launch the Victoria’s Secret new Fall Collection!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria’s Secret

Martha Hunt was in Texas to debut the line at the Victoria’s Secret Houston Galleria Store, Sara Sampaio was in Chicago, Leomie Anderson was in L.A. at the Victoria’s Secret Beverly Center, and Barbara Palvin was at the Aventura Mall in Miami, Fla.

22-year-old Angel Grace Elizabeth represented for the girls in New York City as well at the 5th Avenue store.
Credit: Amanda Edwards, Bob Levey, Jeff Schear, John Parra; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbara Palvin, leomie anderson, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Victoria's Secret

