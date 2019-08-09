Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio & More Help Debut Victoria's Secret New Fall Collection!

It was Victoria’s Secret Angel takeover day yesterday!

Victoria’s Secret Angels Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Leomie Anderson and Barbara Palvin all made separate city visits on Thursday (August 8) to help launch the Victoria’s Secret new Fall Collection!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria’s Secret

Martha Hunt was in Texas to debut the line at the Victoria’s Secret Houston Galleria Store, Sara Sampaio was in Chicago, Leomie Anderson was in L.A. at the Victoria’s Secret Beverly Center, and Barbara Palvin was at the Aventura Mall in Miami, Fla.

22-year-old Angel Grace Elizabeth represented for the girls in New York City as well at the 5th Avenue store.