New 'G.I. Joe' Spin-Off Movie is in the Works - Get the Details!

Another G.I. Joe spin-off film is on the way!

The writers of the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies as well as Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, are writing the script for the ensemble project, THR reports.

One of the characters in the currently untitled flick is Chuckles, who was featured as an action figure and in the Marvel Comics in the 1980s. He is known for his “undercover and infiltration work.”

Chuckles has not made an appearance in the previous G.I. Joe films. He is reportedly not the focus of the new one, but this could change as the project is still is in development.

Additionally, another G.I. Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes, is set for an October 16, 2020, release date.

It is unknown who will star in the new untitled G.I. Joe movie. Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson co-starred in last one, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, in 2013.