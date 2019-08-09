Top Stories
Fri, 09 August 2019 at 11:31 pm

'Pose' Stars Step Out for FYC Event in West Hollywood

'Pose' Stars Step Out for FYC Event in West Hollywood

MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter, and Indya Moore hit the red carpet as they step out for the Pose: For Your Consideration Event on Friday night (August 9) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The co-stars coordinated in sparkling pink and magenta outfits as they promoted their FX series at the event.

Fellow cast members at the event included Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside, and Angelica Ross along with producers Steven Canals, Our Lady J, and Janet Mock.

If you missed it, Angelica Ross was recently cast in an upcoming, exciting Ryan Murphy show!

New episodes of Pose air on Tuesday nights at 10pm ET on FX.

Photos: Getty
