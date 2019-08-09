Rick Ross: 'Port of Miami 2' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Rick Ross‘ new album is out now!

The 43-year-old rapper just dropped his ninth studio album Port of Miami 2.

Rick‘s new album is a follow up to his debut album Port of Miami, which he released back in 2006.

Rick teamed up with tons of famous friends for the album including Meek Mill, Drake, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Rick teamed up with tons of famous friends for the album including Meek Mill, Drake, and the late Nipsey Hussle.