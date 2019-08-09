Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 3:46 pm

Sarah Hyland Makes Her Music Debut on Jordan McGraw's 'Met At A Party' - Listen!

Sarah Hyland Makes Her Music Debut on Jordan McGraw's 'Met At A Party' - Listen!

Sarah Hyland makes her official music debut!

The 28-year-old Modern Family actress teamed up with 33-year-old Jordan McGraw on his new track “Met At a Party.”

“We met in a recording studio to sing a song about meeting someone at a party,” Sarah shared on Instagram about the pop anthem. “#METATAPARTY IS OUT NOW!!!!”

Sarah and Jordan will perform the track for the first time live at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11.

You can currently catch Jordan on tour with the Jonas Brothers for their Happiness Begins Tour.

Listen to Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland‘s “Met At a Party” below! You can also download it on Apple Music.

READ MORE: Joe Jonas Guest Stars in Jordan McGraw’s ‘Flexible’ Music Video – Watch Now!

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Republic Records
Posted to: First Listen, Jordan McGraw, Music, Sarah Hyland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr