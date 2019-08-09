Sarah Hyland Makes Her Music Debut on Jordan McGraw's 'Met At A Party' - Listen!

Sarah Hyland makes her official music debut!

The 28-year-old Modern Family actress teamed up with 33-year-old Jordan McGraw on his new track “Met At a Party.”

“We met in a recording studio to sing a song about meeting someone at a party,” Sarah shared on Instagram about the pop anthem. “#METATAPARTY IS OUT NOW!!!!”

Sarah and Jordan will perform the track for the first time live at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11.

You can currently catch Jordan on tour with the Jonas Brothers for their Happiness Begins Tour.

Listen to Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland‘s “Met At a Party” below! You can also download it on Apple Music.

