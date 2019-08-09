Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan is looking so fit, and he’s proud of the progress!

The 36-year-old actor snapped a shirtless selfie for his Instagram on Friday (August 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastan Stan

“After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this… Been working with this guy through years of self judgement and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’ 😉) ! Proud of what we’ve accomplished pal! Love you. And thank you. 👊🏻❤️ #donsaladino #drive495 #355movie #marvel #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier” he captioned the post.

See Sebastian Stan‘s selfie inside…