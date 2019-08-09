Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 1:54 pm

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan is looking so fit, and he’s proud of the progress!

The 36-year-old actor snapped a shirtless selfie for his Instagram on Friday (August 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastan Stan

“After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this… Been working with this guy through years of self judgement and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’ 😉) ! Proud of what we’ve accomplished pal! Love you. And thank you. 👊🏻❤️ #donsaladino #drive495 #355movie #marvel #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier” he captioned the post.

See Sebastian Stan‘s selfie inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @imsebastianstan
Posted to: Sebastian Stan, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr