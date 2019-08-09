Slipknot: 'We Are Not Your Kind' Album Stream & Download - Listen!

Slipknot is back with a brand new studio album called We Are Not Your Kind, which you can listen to right here!

The heavy metal band released their latest record on Friday (August 9), which immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

The album includes the previously released “Unsainted,” as well as “Solway Firth” and “Birth of the Cruel.”

“This is the most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums – not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back,” said guitarist Jim Root.

Listen to Slipknot‘s We Are Not Your Kind inside…